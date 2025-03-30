SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya express train derails in Odisha’s Cuttack

There is no injury or casualty reported till now.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 30th March 2025 4:04 pm IST
SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya express train derails in Odisha's Cuttack
SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya express train derails in Odisha's Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: An express train derailed in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday, an official said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli at 11.54 am, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra said.

There is no injury or casualty reported till now, he said.

MS Creative School

“We have mobilised our resources and informed NDRF and fire services. A relief train has been sent to the spot,” Mishra said.

“Our frontline officers and support staff have also reached the spot,” he said.

Helplines — 8455885999 and 8991124238 — were started, and necessary arrangements were being made to send the stranded passengers to their destinations, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 30th March 2025 4:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button