Snapchat strengthens senior leadership team in India

New Delhi: Social media platform Snapchat on Wednesday strengthened its leadership team in India, a country where it has reached over 200 million monthly active users.

The company has hired key people across content, partnerships, augmented reality (AR), growth and sales verticals in the country, doubling the size of its India team since last year to serve the growing community of ‘Snapchatters’.

“With this leadership team in India, we are committed to serving our community, building value for advertisers, creators and AR developers and contributing to India’s digital adoption,” said Pulkit Trivedi, Managing Director, Snap Inc India.

Saket Jha Saurabh joined the Snap team as Director of Content, Partnerships and Augmented Reality.

Previously, he led Meta’s partnership with creators, public figures and media companies.

Neha Jolly Sawhney has joined as India Sales Head and Yagnesh Ravi as Ads Solutions Lead at the company.

Uthara Ganesh has been appointed as Head of Public Policy for India and South Asia.

Prior to this role, Ganesh led Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) and Amazon’s public policy efforts.

Lekshmi Geetha has been appointed as Head of People for India, informed the company.

“India presents a unique and large opportunity for us to invest and grow,” said Trivedi.