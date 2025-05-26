Social boycott of family over sexual assault of 2 minor girls in Hussaini Alam

Hyderabad: Several people staged a protest at Hussaini Alam, Shah Gunj, demanding a social boycott of a family that is accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls for three years.

The incident came to light three days ago, after the police arrested three people for sexually abusing the two minors who had been residing at their house following the death of their parents.

The parents of the two girls, aged 15 and 17 years, passed away about three years ago, following which they moved to the house of their paternal uncle (Chacha), who assured to take care of and look after the well-being of the orphan girls.

Recently, it came to light that the two girls were subjected to sexual abuse and violence by their cousin brothers and two other people. The parents of the accused boys tried to keep the incident under wraps after learning about it. One of the victims was also reportedly forced to undergo an abortion. With no one to help them, the hapless girls went through the trauma silently.

After the case came to light, the police booked a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and arrested two accused involved in the case.