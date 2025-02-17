Social media influencer booked for cheating Hyderabad girl

He borrowed money from her multiple times and then refused to marry her.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2025 1:00 pm IST
Hyderabad woman in Oman
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Sunday booked a case against a social media influencer for reportedly cheating a girl in the name of marriage.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the SHO of SR Nagar said that so far no arrest has been made.

Social media influencer met Hyderabad girl online

As per the details of the case, the girl met the accused on social media.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

He reportedly cheated and extorted money from the girl in the name of marriage. He borrowed money from her multiple times and then refused to marry her.

Apart from that, he reportedly took loans from online apps in the name of the girl.

Also Read
Video: Road caves in for the sixth time at Hyderabad’s Goshamahal

Girl was threatened

When the Hyderabad girl complained to his parents, she was reportedly threatened.

MS Creative School

As the girl was left with no option, she finally decided to approach the police.

SR Nagar police registered a case and began an investigation.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2025 1:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button