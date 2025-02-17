Social media influencer booked for cheating Hyderabad girl

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Sunday booked a case against a social media influencer for reportedly cheating a girl in the name of marriage.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the SHO of SR Nagar said that so far no arrest has been made.

Social media influencer met Hyderabad girl online

As per the details of the case, the girl met the accused on social media.

He reportedly cheated and extorted money from the girl in the name of marriage. He borrowed money from her multiple times and then refused to marry her.

Apart from that, he reportedly took loans from online apps in the name of the girl.

Girl was threatened

When the Hyderabad girl complained to his parents, she was reportedly threatened.

As the girl was left with no option, she finally decided to approach the police.

SR Nagar police registered a case and began an investigation.