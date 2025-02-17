Video: Road caves in for the sixth time at Hyderabad’s Goshamahal

Hyderabad: The residents of Goshamahal, Hyderabad, witnessed the road caving in once again on Sunday.

It is the sixth time such an incident has taken place. In the current year, it is the third time.

No one injured

Fortunately, no one was injured due to the incident, which took place in Goshamahal’s Chaknawadi.

The incident took place hours after workers completed the work that began after the earlier incident of the road caving in.

The first such incident was recorded in December 2022. Since then, such incidents have occurred multiple times.

Reason for road cave-in in Hyderabad’s Goshamahal

The road is built over a drainage canal. The deteriorating condition of the ancient drainage system is responsible for the roads laid on top of it caving in despite repairs.

Due to the incident, the residents expressed frustration over the recurring issue. They blamed the civic authorities for failing to take necessary preventive measures.

When such an incident occurred last time, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti, had visited Goshamahal for an inspection.

They had assured that the tender process for repairs would begin within 24 hours.

Now, the residents demand a permanent solution to prevent further occurrences and ensure road safety.