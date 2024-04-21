Social media post on IAS Officer salary triggers debate

A social media post comparing the salary of an IAS officer with that of a Chartered Accountant triggered a debate.

It all began after the chartered accountant Chirag Chauhan wrote, “The average salary of an IAS is the starting salary of a CA. Why do people prefer IAS?”

Following the post, many started sharing their views. One person wrote, “Have you ever heard of an IAS officer reporting to a CA? (Unless the CA is a senior government employee or a minister).”

Another person wrote, “People wanting to join IAS are not motivated by money; they are motivated by the desire to serve people.”

Here are some reactions from social media users:

IAS Officer salary

According to the seventh pay commission, the basic salary of an IAS officer ranges from Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 2,50,000 per month, depending on the post. The salary of an SDM, Undersecretary, and Assistant Secretary is Rs. 56,100 per month, whereas the highest salary is Rs. 2,50,000, which is that of the Cabinet Secretary of India.

The salary of the Chief Secretary and Secretary is Rs. 2,25,000 per month, which is the second-highest.

During the training period, the salary of an IAS officer will be Rs. 56,100. However, after deductions, it will be in the range of Rs. 33,000-35,000 per month. Apart from the salary, an IAS officer enjoys several other perks and benefits.

Perks, other facilities

IAS officers receive many perks and facilities. Some of the significant perks and facilities that an IAS officer gets are:

Security: The government provides security to IAS officers.

Residence: IAS officers get government accommodation or a house rent allowance (HRA) that depends on the city.

Transport: IAS officers get an official vehicle and a driver.

Eligible for study leave of 2-4 years: Apart from salary and perks, an IAS officer is eligible for a study leave of 2-4 years, during which the government bears the expenses of the officer’s education.

Subsidized water, electricity, phone, and gas bills: IAS officers get subsidized bills for water, electricity, phone, and gas.

Pensions and other retirement benefits: IAS officers are entitled to pensions and other retirement benefits.

The salary package and perks offered to an IAS officer make it one of the most attractive options for aspirants.