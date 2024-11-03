Social outlet launches campaign to clean, rejuvenate Yamuna

New Delhi: A year-long campaign to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna River in Delhi-NCR and the Braj region was launched by a social organisation in the national capital on Sunday, November 3.

The campaign, “Bhikshatan Mahayajna,” was launched on the occasion of Bhai Dooj by Ravi Shankar Tiwari, the convenor of Yamuna Sansad.

Tiwari travels through Delhi-NCR and the Braj region to engage with local communities, civil society members, and environmental organisations for rejuvenating the river, a statement from the organisation said.

“This year-long initiative aims to raise awareness about the river’s critical condition, particularly in Delhi-NCR and the Braj region,” it said.

The campaign was inaugurated near the Chhath ghat at ITO and was attended by community representatives and schoolchildren, among others, it added.

The participants pledged to promote awareness about the importance of rejuvenating the river.

Tiwari highlighted the historical significance of the Yamuna for Delhi and pointed out that the relationship between the city and the river had deteriorated.

The Yamuna is facing threats from pollution and encroachment, the statement said.

Tiwari emphasised the need for public involvement in the campaign and plans to visit households in Delhi-NCR and the Braj region to gather support and contributions for the initiative.

Delhi has long struggled with severe pollution, particularly during the winter months, when a combination of stubble burning in neighbouring states, low wind speeds, and firecrackers during festivals exacerbate the situation. The city is known as one of the world’s most polluted capitals, with air quality routinely dipping to dangerous levels.