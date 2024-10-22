Society to Save Rocks to host art exhibition in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Society to Save Rocks, an environmental NGO is set to celebrate International Geodiversity Week from October 25 to 27, keeping with the theme set by UNESCO for 2024, “Conserving the Past, Sustaining the Future.”

The event to be held at The State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, will be inaugurated by the HYDRA chief AV Ranganath, at 6 pm on Friday, October 25. The event will host an exhibition of paintings by imminent artist Shaun Heffernan and his students, titled “Sentinels of Hyderabad”.

Professor Fathima Ali Khan, Ravi Kumar, Anant Maringanti, and K Lakshmi will address the event.

Boulders of Deccan second oldest on the planet

The granite rock formations in the Deccan Region, encompassing Telangana, Andhra, Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra are dated by geologists to be approximately 2500 million years old. They are considered the second oldest in the world.

Disregarding the geographical significance of the rock formations in the natural ecosystem, they are subjected to rapid destruction in the 21st century, due to rapid industrialisation and population explosion in the cities. This poses a great threat to the flora and fauna of the Deccan plateau.

Society to Save Rocks spreads awareness about the importance of the conservation of rock formations in the Deccan. They conduct monthly rock walks, which are open to all, and have over time, led people across all walks and ages of life towards activities including bouldering, rock climbing, and loving nature.