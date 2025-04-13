Soldier injured in landmine blast near LoC in Poonch

They said the soldier suffered injuries in the right foot and was subsequently evacuated to a military hospital for treatment.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th April 2025 11:02 pm IST
Mendhar: An army man got injured Sunday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said.

The landmine went off when a group of soldiers was patrolling a forward area in the Balakote sector of Mendhar, they said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with land mines which sometimes get washed away by rain, resulting in such accidents, officials said.

