Raja Singh blames ‘some BJP leaders’ for his arrest under PD Act

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh has made sensational allegations against certain BJP leaders, accusing them of playing a role in his imprisonment under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act during the previous government.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 25, Raja Singh claimed that a senior police officer had informed him about the involvement of BJP leaders in the matter, which deeply upset him.

Raja Singh expressed disappointment over the lack of support from his party leaders during his incarceration. He stated, “While I was in jail, my elder brother extended his reassuring hand of support. However, now no one knows where he stands.”

Raja Singh criticizes BRS

The MLA also criticized the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for filing false cases against BJP workers and sending them to jail.

He warned BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) against engaging in conflicts with police officers, citing KTR’s recent remarks about taking action against retired police officials once back in power.

“It is natural for police officers to follow the directives of the ruling government. However, targeting them after their retirement is not advisable,” he added.

Raja Singh drew parallels between past incidents involving political leaders, mentioning how KTR had allegedly ordered the arrest of chief minister A Revanth Reddy when he was an MP.

He noted that now chief minister Revanth Reddy appears to be pursuing those who arrested him during that time.

The Goshamahal MLA concluded by urging KTR to avoid unnecessary clashes with police officers and focus on governance while criticizing the alleged misuse of power by previous governments.