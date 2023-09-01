Some Dubai-Hong Kong flights cancelled due to typhoon SAOLA

The typhoon is set to make landfall on Friday, September 1 afternoon before moving northwest to Hong Kong

Representational image

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has announced cancellation of some of its flights to Hong Kong for the next two days. The airline notified on its website that some flights will be canceled on September 1 and 2 due to “severe weather conditions caused by Super Typhoon SAOLA.”

The cancelled flights include EK380, EK384 DXB‑HKG and BKK‑HKG, and EK385 HKG‑DXB and HKG‑BKK on September 1. EK381 on September 2.

The airline informed that passengers won’t be allowed to board Hong Kong flights until further notice. Those who will be affected by the cancellation have been advised to contact their service providers for “alternative travel arrangements.”

Passengers are also instructed to check that their contact information is accurate by going to Emirates’ Manage Your Booking area in order to obtain the latest updates on their flights.

The typhoon is set to make landfall on Friday, September 1 afternoon before moving northwest to Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific has also announced flight cancellations for the above dates.

