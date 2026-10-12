Somy Ali spills beans on Govinda, Karisma Kapoor’s link-up rumours

Mumbai: Govinda and Karisma Kapoor have shared screen space in a number of movies during their career. Their on-screen chemistry was so admired in the 90s by all that it was speculated that they were even in a romantic relationship.

There is a lot of chatter about Govinda’s old link-ups recently after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, accused him of allegedly having an affair with his co-star, Komal Rani.

However, now, Govinda’s 90s co-actor Somy Ali finally spilled the beans about Govinda’s old relations and the buzz surrounding it.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she shared that she had never even once heard anything of that sort. Somy further added that Karisma has also done a lot of work with Salman and both of them are extremely good friends, but she never heard anything more going on between the two of them.

Somy was asked, “As a co-actor of Govinda, did you see anything happening of that sort on the sets? Or did you come to know that yes, Govinda is having an affair with Karishma or any other co-actor?”

“Never with Lolo, never, not even once did I hear a rumor about Chichi having an affair with Lolo. Not once”, she told IANS.

“And Salman has done a lot of movies with Lolo. He’s very close to Lolo. They’re very good friends, and I know that there was no affair between Salman and Lolo. There was no affair between Chichi and Lolo. I know that because I was right there. I was in the industry. So, you know, when you’re deep down in that world, you hear it. You hear about it. I would not pay attention to any such things, as I do not have any right. If you want to be in a relationship with someone, it is your personal matter. I am not one to judge you,” she added.

Somy concluded, saying that during that time she was a lost person herself.

“Lost teenager in the jungle. And I was still trying to figure out who I am and what I am doing here and what is going on,” she said.

For the unaware, Somy has shared screen space with Govinda in the 1995 release ‘Andolan’.