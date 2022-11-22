Son of Telangana minister’s former aide dies by suicide

A case was registered against him in Mahabubnagar two months ago for taking money from beneficiaries to allot them double bedroom houses under the state government's scheme.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 22nd November 2022 1:13 pm IST
Son of Telangana minister's former aide commits suicide
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The son of a former personal assistant of a Telangana minister died by suicide on Monday, police said.

Akshay Kumar, 23, who was accused of taking money to allot houses under a government scheme, hanged himself at his sister’s house in Kondapur area of Hyderabad.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Strict implementation of traffic rules for behavioural change, says police

The son of Devender, former personal assistant of Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud, he was found hanging from ceiling fan, police said.

A case was registered against him in Mahabubnagar two months ago for taking money from beneficiaries to allot them double bedroom houses under the state government’s scheme.

Police shifted the body for autopsy. A case of suicide has been registered at Gachibowli police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button