Sona Mohapatra reaction to Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘azaan video’ grabs attention

Mumbai: Ambarsariya singer Sona Mohapatra, known for openly criticising various celebrities is making headlines again for the same. You might be aware that she accused popular singers Kailash Kher and Anu Malik of sexual misconduct earlier. She lashed out at various celebrities during the ‘MeToo’ campaign and Shehnaaz Gill is one among them. It seems that Sona Mohapatra still hates Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan when the filmmaker was accused by various persons during the movement MeToo movement.

Yes, Sona Mohapatra has started the Twitter war again after she reacted to a video of Shehnaaz Gill in which Bigg Boss fame is seen stopping singing after hearing Azaan. Taking to Twitter, Sona raised questions about Shehnaaz Gill’s talent. She tweeted that Shehnaaz halting singing during an event reminds her of the time when Bigg Boss fame showed her support for Sajid Khan.

Sona’s tweet reads, “All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo,” she wrote.

Sona was trolled for the Tweet by fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sajid Khan. Reacting to the trolls, she wrote , “Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline (Fernandez), I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame. But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money.”

The singer continued, “do also share such details dear news portals using my tweet to advertise/amplify the Shehnaz starlets next new movie with the multiple #MeToo accused #SajjidKhan . Using my tweets as PR pegs for your publicity dear #Bollywood is an old trope & one that I recognise well. “

She further added, “whoever is the ‘SM agency’, please know that while I don’t have 1 who pay a bunch to harass your client in return, I have dealt with much worse in the past.Gangs who were in the payroll of the #BiggBoss himself? Invest to continue fake trend SHEHNAAZ WINS LOKMAT AWARD instead.”

In terms of work, Shehnaaz Gill is all set for her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s next ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan’ while Sajid Khan was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16.