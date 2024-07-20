Sonakshi Sinha on embracing cultures in interfaith marriage

Mumbai: In an industry often shadowed by controversies and sensationalism, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s love story stands as a refreshing testament to unity and respect. The couple, who recently opened up about their relationship, revealed that their differing faiths have never been a source of conflict.

A Relationship Built on Mutual Respect

During an interview with ETimes, Sonakshi and Zaheer candidly discussed their approach to interfaith harmony. “We’ve never had disagreements over religion,” Zaheer emphasized. “I could have 50,000 disagreements with Sona, but it will never have anything to do with religion.”

Sonakshi echoed this sentiment, sharing how their upbringing played a crucial role in shaping their perspectives. “Our core values are the same. Our parents taught us to be good human beings and to believe in God, irrespective of the name. It’s about being a good person,” she said.

The couple also expressed their excitement about blending their cultural backgrounds. “It will be beautiful to imbibe each other’s cultures as a married couple,” Sonakshi said with enthusiasm. “We’re not very different from each other. The values we have are centered on respect and goodness.”

Zaheer added a touching anecdote, recalling advice from Salim Khan, Salman Khan’s father. “Salim uncle once told me that this is what he had assured Salma Aunty’s parents when they got married.”

Despite their strong bond, Sonakshi admitted that the noise about their interfaith marriage often comes from external sources. “In the seven years we dated, our different faiths never came up in a discussion. We respect all religions. It’s never been an issue for us,” she stated. “The only noise about the interfaith wedding is from outside. As actors, we belong to an audience of diverse faiths.”

Their relationship blossomed through mutual friends, notably Salman Khan, who introduced them. Zaheer, the son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi and a close friend of Salman made his film debut in “Notebook” with Salman’s backing. Sonakshi, a Bollywood star, was introduced to Zaheer by Salman at a party.