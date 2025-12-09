Sonia Gandhi’s leadership will guide Cong rule: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the inspiration from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s vision would guide the party rule in the state.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating the statues of ‘Telangana Thalli’ (Mother Telangana) in district Collectors’ offices from here, he said people of the state would forever celebrate the birthday of Sonia Gandhi, who fulfilled the decades-old dream of Telangana formation, along with the inauguration of ‘Telangana Thalli’ on December 9 every year.

Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, turned 79 on Tuesday.

The CM said the state government had decided to celebrate December 9 as ‘Telangana Thalli’ inauguration day as it was on this day in 2009 that the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram had announced initiating the process of the formation of Telangana state from Andhra Pradesh.

He recalled that the state government had installed the statue of Mother Telangana in the Secretariat on December 9 last year.

It is a matter of immense happiness for him, his cabinet colleagues and other Congress leaders that December 9 is also the birthday of Sonia Gandhi, Reddy said.

“Sonia Gandhi’s inspiration, Manmohan Singh‘s vision would be implemented in our welfare and development programmes, in our governance and in our hearts forever,” he said.

Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the aspiration of Telangana people for statehood, despite challenges, as per the word given by her (during the UPA regime led by then PM Manmohan Singh), he said.