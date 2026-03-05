Sonu Sood offers free accommodation to those stranded in Dubai

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood has announced free accommodation for travellers stranded in Dubai following flight disruptions triggered by the escalating US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, Sood shared a video message, offering shelter to those left without a place to stay irrespective of nationality.

“War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help,” the actor wrote.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/live-us-israel-attack-iran-day-6-3424183/

In the video, Sood said, “Anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get free-of-cost accommodation.”

Addressing Indian nationals specifically, he added in Hindi: “Jo log bhi hamare Hindustani hain, ya kisi bhi nationality ke log Dubai mein phas gaye hain, please mujhe Instagram par DM kijiye.”

He said the free stay would be arranged through real estate company Dugasta Properties until travellers were able to return home.

Sood’s post comes amid widespread flight cancellations across the Middle East following joint military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran.

The country subsequently retaliated by targeting US bases in the region, causing further disruption to air traffic in and out of Dubai and other Gulf cities.

Among those stranded were several Indian nationals, including actors Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta, who have since returned home safely.

This is not the first time Sood has undertaken a humanitarian initiative.

The 52-year-old actor was praised for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he arranged transportation for thousands of migrant workers stranded across India.

During the Punjab floods in 2025, Sood again stepped in with relief operations.