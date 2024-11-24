Sony vs Shrachi buzz: I-League clubs call off their protest

Hyderabad: The buzz over the I-League broadcast came to an end on Friday, November 22 as all the 12 clubs cancelled their protest. The clubs had an ultimatum to the All India Football Federation chief earlier.

Two days back, I-League clubs sent a letter to Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the AIFF stating that they are “no longer financially viable to play the league” as they’re overburdened with monetary compliances, including bearing 50 per cent of the broadcasting cost, which is typically a responsibility of the league.

Additionally, they are asked to endure fines ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 24 lakh for failing to meet AIFF’s strict club licensing criteria and also an entry fee of Rs 7 lakh. The clubs implied that they were afraid that they’d lose sponsors if the streaming was on SSEN, the newly launched OTT platform of Shrachi Sports instead of Sony Network, a major broadcaster.

Earlier in June 2024, clubs had struck a deal with Sony Network for an 8+2 camera setup to broadcast this season with absolute knowledge of AIFF. Though this was communicated several times with the federation, including the 50 per cent deal, AIFF later awarded the broadcast rights to Shrachi Sports. It was also said that Shrachi, back then, didn’t have an Android app. Since then, the deadlock had begun as the clubs described it as a “hurried” tender process.

“How can they be entrusted with streaming of I-League matches on an untested app that has not previously hosted or streamed any live sports content?” the clubs questioned.

All the 12 clubs collectively demanded Sony Network to be the official media partner; unless then, they wouldn’t play in the league.

In the letter sent on Thursday, November 21, they said, “I-league clubs request you to send us confirmation of Sony Network as the official broadcaster of the I-League by 8 p.m. tonight, failing which I-League clubs will not commence the league as scheduled to commence tomorrow (Friday).”

Upon this, AIFF convened a meeting the next day with all clubs and Shrachi Sports.

Just four hours before the kickoff, the protesters backed off as AIFF agreed that Sony Network would broadcast the league but only from the second round. The first three match days will be streamed on SSEN but won’t be televised.

SSEN possesses the marketing rights of the Indian Women’s League (IWL), I-League, I-League 2, and the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy.

After the creation Indian Super League (ISL) in 2013, the I-League has gradually relegated to the second-tier club league status in Indian football. The second day witnessed the matches of Real Kashmir vs. Rajasthan FC and Shillong Lajong vs. Churchill Brothers. The clubs had earlier accused AIFF of murdering the league with under-maintenance in a news conference last week.