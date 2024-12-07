Soon after bail, Hyderabad police registers another case against Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police, on Saturday, December 7, registered a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA P Kaushik Reddy on charges of allegedly threatening police officials.

This is the second case booked against the BRS leader with the first registered by the Banjara police for threatening and abusing a station house officer (SHO). The police officer alleged that MLA from Huzurabad threatened him and tried to obstruct the officer from performing his duties.

Reddy’s arrest was criticized by many BRS leaders including T Harish Rao. On December 5, amid high drama, Rao along with K Prabhakar Rao, Shambipur Raju and others were detained by the police when they tried to meet Reddy at his residence. They were released the same evening.

Although Reddy was arrested from his residence, he was immediately granted bail by a city court the following day.

The magistrate imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 and asked the accused to arrange two sureties. Since sections invoked against the MLA provide for less than seven years of imprisonment, the court granted him bail The judge warned the Huzurabad MLA against repeating the offence. Kaushik Reddy was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad amid high drama on Thursday.