Soon, you can commute in ‘flying cars’ from Dubai-Abu Dhabi in 30 mins

Abu Dhabi-headquartered aviation services provider Falcon Aviation recently signed an agreement with California-based electric flying car manufacturer Archer Aviation to develop a “vertiport” network in key locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards launching Archer’s Midnight flying car with Falcon Aviation in the UAE and across the MENA region as soon as 2025.

Also Read Aerial taxis to take off in Dubai by 2026

Flights between two vertiports will operate mostly over water, offering scenic views of both cities, with take-off and landing times as low as 30 minutes.

Under this partnership, the two companies plan to construct air taxi vertiports at the Falcon heliport at Atlantis Palm in Dubai and the Marina Mall heliport in Abu Dhabi.

Driving between the two cities during peak traffic can take more than two hours.

ARCHER IN THE UAE | We're excited to announce the expansion of our partnership with Falcon Aviation in the UAE, where we'll be developing vertiports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for a planned launch as soon as 2025. Here are the key highlights:



🇦🇪 DUBAI TO ABU DHABI | Archer and… pic.twitter.com/8tnRaQu6PZ — Archer (@ArcherAviation) March 11, 2024

The aircraft, capable of carrying four passengers, is designed for swift, efficient back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

Archer is the first to introduce a flying car service on the congested Abu Dhabi-Dubai commute corridor route.

It aims to revolutionize urban travel by replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10-30 minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low-noise, and cost-competitive electric air taxi flights.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Electric flying taxis to take off by 2026

“Partnering with established operators such as Falcon Aviation, as well as the capital of the Emirates with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, has been key to quickly building our presence in the region,” said Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein.

“We look forward to paving the way for the introduction of our Midnight aircraft to the region, which will set the stage for the UAE to become a global leader in urban air mobility.”

Falcon Aviation CEO Captain Ramandeep Oberoi stated that the company has been at the forefront of helicopter passenger transport in the UAE for nearly two decades.

“Our partnership with Archer is a leap into the future, as we prepare to offer flying car services together in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, continuing our tradition of world-class transportation solutions.”