South Africa beat India by seven wickets, win series 2-1

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 14th January 2022 5:50 pm IST
Cape Town: South African batsman Keegan Peterson in action during the second day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.AP/PTI Photo

Cape Town: South Africa beat India by seven wickets to win the third Test and secure the series 2-1.

Resuming the day 101 for two, South Africa go the job done in 63.3 overs with major contributions coming from Keegan Petersen (82), Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) and Temba Bavuma (32 not out).

Petersen was the only one dismissed on the day as he played one on to his stumps off Shardul Thakur.

India had won the opening Test in Centurion by 113 runs before the hosts bounced back in Johannesburg with a seven wicket victory.

The contest was seen as India’s best chance to win their maiden series in South Africa.

Brief Scores:

India: 223 and 198 all out.

South Africa: 210 and 212/3 for 3 in 63.3 overs. (Keegan Petersen 82, Rassie van der Dussen 41 not out; M Shami 1/41, Jasprit Bumrah 1/54).

