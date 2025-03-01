South Asian Univ attack: Victim alleges sexual harassment, ignorance from admins

Following the February 26 attack on a mess secretary, Yashada Sawant, in the South Asian University (SAU) Delhi campus by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members, the victim has alleged sexual harassment by her attacker, the university’s dismissive attitude towards her complaint and a rise of “fascist attacks” and “communal atmosphere” in the university.

Through a series of posts on X, Yashada has made allegations against Ratan Singh, reportedly a PhD scholar at SAU, of catcalling her at a sports committee general body meeting in March last year. She alleged that after several complaints to the proctor, president and the university complaints committee (UCC), her pleas fell on deaf ears.

To further add to her distress, Yashada says that she was painted as a “publicity seeker” while the South Asian University administration “protected and enabled” her harasser.

“These harassers projected me as a publicity seeker who complains for attention and humiliated me every time I spoke up…in both the sexual harassment complaints that I have mailed to the UCC of SouthAsianUni I was made to go from one committee to another. They never served justice. They took months away from me. They made me feel helpless. It took an enormous toll on my mental health.” Yashada said in her posts.

These harassers projected me as a publicity seeker who complains for attention and humiliated me every time I spoke up. Even my messages related to the Mess were met with "women who plays victim card" comments. Diyvam Dubey was one of them. (9/n) — Yashada (@Yashadaaa) March 1, 2025

Additionally, students of South Asian University have taken to Instagram to share their side of what happened on the day of the attack. Recounting the incident, they took a stand stating that students from all communities sit and eat together in harmony in the mess.

Indeed, on the day of Mahashivratri, those fasting had already eaten their sattvik meal before the ABVP members came into the mess demanding removal of “impure” non-vegetarian food. Ratan Singh allegedly threw the food on the ground, upon which Yashada and her friend intervened, leading to the fight.

The posts also mention that Ratan Singh and his group had clear intentions of creating communal tensions on the day, as highlighted by WhatsApp messages that were circulated in the university groups.

Students have also alleged that such an instance is not a one-off matter and that in the past, secular celebrations have been subject to communal and casteist attacks.

The South Asian University students have called for immediate resignation of the Dean of Students and the Proctor along with expulsion of Ratan Singh and those involved in the attack. They have also asked Delhi police to register an FIR and ensure student representation in the university complaints committee (UCC).