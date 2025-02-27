Video: ABVP attacks South Asian Univ mess secy over non-veg on Mahashivratri

An altercation broke out between students on the South Asian University (SAU) campus in Delhi after the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) objected to non-vegetarian food being served in the mess on Mahashivratri and attacked the secretary.

In videos that surfaced from the incident on February 26 on social media, the students of the ABVP were seen encircling and attacking the mess secretary, Yashada, a 25-year-old sociology master’s student.

According to a report by Maktoob Media, the issue was being discussed on the WhatsApp group for days, with the ABVP demanding that only vegetarian food be served. However, since most students don’t fast, it was decided that both Satvik and non-vegetarian food will be served at the mess to ensure that others are not deprived.

As lunch neared its end, ABVP members led by Ratan Singh allegedly stormed into the mess, shouting at the staff. Yashada was initially ignored but bore the brunt of the goons after the mess manager explained that the mess committee had decided on the menu. Furious, Singh began throwing food on the floor.

When Yashada tried to stop him, he pushed and punched her, untied her hair, and grabbed her breast while his associates stood around laughing, stated the MM report. They failed to back off despite her screams, which are audible in the video shared by ABVP on their X handle.

ABVP blames SFI

In their X post, the ABVP accused the SFI of “forcing” non-vegetarian food on students. It added that the SFI attempted to forcibly break students’ fast while resorting to abusing them.

Meanwhile, the SFI stated that ABVP goons attacked students after the university refused to enforce their undemocratic demand of banning non-vegetarian food on Mahashivratri.

The ABVP later posted a video “confession” from a student who claimed that Satvik food was provided for students in the mess who were fasting for Mahashivratri but non-vegetarian food was placed right next to it. “Satvik food was provided in the morning for breakfast, but later when we went to the mess for lunch, non-vegetarian food was placed right next to our food. We asked the mess manager and mess representative to place the non-vegetarian food somewhere else, but they refused and said ‘eat it if you want or leave it.’”

The student further alleged that they “tried to negotiate” but were “verbally abused” by the mess management which led to the fight.

SFI accuses ABVP of enforcing food restrictions

Following ABVP’s allegations, the SFI in a statement shed light on the incident leading to the altercation. “ABVP viciously attacked the students of SAU in the university mess because they were not complying with ABVP’s draconian and undemocratic demand that no non-veg should be served in the university mess owing to Maha Shiv Ratri,” said SFI.

They further added that the students of SAU believe that these goons will continue these attacks on the campus to unleash more violence against common students. “SFI Delhi demands strict action from the SAU administration against the ABVP goons that attacked the students in the mess,” they concluded.