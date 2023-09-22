South Central Railways to celebrate RPF Raising Day on Sept 23

Chief guest for the event Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Patil Danve will present the ‘President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service’ award.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 22nd September 2023 6:44 pm IST
South Central Railways to celebrate RPF Raising Day on September 23
RPF Secunderabad logo

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) will celebrate the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Raising Day at the RPF Training Centre in Moula-Ali on Saturday, September 23.

The Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Patil Danve will preside over the event and review the parade which is set to feature over 200 RPF personnel.

Also Read
Secunderabad RPF recovered lost property worth Rs 1.4 cr since Jan

The parade will have 11 platoons, showcasing the diversity and capabilities of the force, including a Mahila platoon, an RPSF platoon, a CoRAS Commando platoon, a platoon of Segway Riders, a platoon of RPF Dogs, and a platoon of retired RPF personnel.

MS Education Academy

Furthermore, the minister will present awards including the ‘President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service’.

SCR officials, CAPF and state police senior officers, various government departments, and railways officials among others will be participating in the event.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 22nd September 2023 6:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button