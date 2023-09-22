South Central Railways to celebrate RPF Raising Day on Sept 23

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) will celebrate the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Raising Day at the RPF Training Centre in Moula-Ali on Saturday, September 23.

The Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Patil Danve will preside over the event and review the parade which is set to feature over 200 RPF personnel.

The parade will have 11 platoons, showcasing the diversity and capabilities of the force, including a Mahila platoon, an RPSF platoon, a CoRAS Commando platoon, a platoon of Segway Riders, a platoon of RPF Dogs, and a platoon of retired RPF personnel.

Furthermore, the minister will present awards including the ‘President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service’.

SCR officials, CAPF and state police senior officers, various government departments, and railways officials among others will be participating in the event.