Sowjanya Case: Lawyer questions funds, releases audio recording

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court advocate Amruthesh has questioned the financial activities of people associated with the campaign seeking justice in the Sowjanya rape and murder case, alleging that the victim’s parents had benefited financially.

He raised the issue at a press conference and released an audio clip that he said concerned money spent in connection with the campaign.

During his interaction with the media, Amruthesh spoke about the Supreme Court judgment relating to the case and the continuing demand for further investigation. He argued that the developments surrounding the case, including the activities of individuals who emerged during the campaign, required closer scrutiny.

Referring to the victim’s parents, the advocate said they had initially sought justice and addressed the media. Amruthesh claimed that a second press conference was held only after an interval of approximately one year and questioned why there had been a prolonged gap between the two appearances.

Amruthesh also referred to Mahesh Thimarody’s involvement in the campaign and asked whether the amounts received or spent by different individuals should be made public. He released an audio recording relating to Sowjanya’s uncle, Vitthal Gowda, and alleged expenditure connected with the matter. The recording’s authenticity and full context were not independently established in the material available.

The advocate also revisited the investigation history, noting that the case had generated widespread debate over the years. He alleged that a group of people had attempted to direct suspicion towards individuals associated with Dharmasthala and other religious institutions.

He further referred to statements allegedly made by the family during the early stages of the case and discussed the circumstances surrounding the investigation of Santosh Rao.

The claims made by Amruthesh remain allegations. Independent verification of the audio recording, the financial claims and the statements attributed to the people concerned is necessary before they can be treated as established facts.