SP leader Maurya banned from UP temple, his statement irks Akhilesh

Lucknow: The controversy over Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s statement on Ramcharitmanas, is getting murkier by the day.

While the famous Hanuman temple near the Pucca Pul in Lucknow has put up a banner banning the entry of Maurya and terming him as ‘adharmi’, other temples have said that they would also follow suit.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is said to be unhappy with Swami Prasad Maurya over his controversial remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav is very angry with Maurya and the party is beginning to distance itself from him.

According to party sources, several SP MLAs have told Akhilesh Yadav that Maurya’s statements would be detrimental to the interests of the party.

There is huge discontent within the party over the controversial statement.

Swami Prasad Maurya, on Sunday, sparked a major controversy after he demanded the deletion of “insulting comments and sarcasm” targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas.

The SP leader said, “I don’t have any issue with Ramcharitramanas but parts of it have insulting comments and sarcasm directed at particular castes and sects. Those should be removed.”

He further claimed that in the Ramcharitmanas, which was composed by Tulsidas, some words hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community.

The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Samajwadi Party over Maurya’s statement.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, “People like Swami Prasad Maurya are deranged. Akhilesh Yadav should clarify whether it is his party’s view or Swami Prasad’s personal view.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and party MLA Ravidas Malhotra said that Swami Prasad Maurya’s statement is his personal thoughts and not the statement of the party.