SpaceX refused govt request to activate Starlink to sink Russian fleet: Musk

Last year, Musk had said that his Starlink was the only internet service left in Ukraine, and Russia was actively trying to kill it too.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th September 2023 10:53 am IST
US agencies probing Tesla’s use of funds for secret ‘glass house’ for Musk
Elon Musk

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday revealed that he did not budge to an emergency request from the government authorities to switch on space internet service SpaceX up to Sevastopol in Crimea, which is a major port on the Black Sea, to target Russian ships.

“There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol,” said Musk, without mentioning the Ukrainian government.

“The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation,” the X owner added.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Elon Musk to sue ADL for accusing him and X of being antisemitic

“The Starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX did not deactivate anything,” Musk added. “Both sides should agree to a truce. Every day that passes, more Ukrainian and Russian youth die to gain and lose small pieces of land, with borders barely changing. This is not worth their lives,” the billionaire posted.

He also urged that Russia and Ukraine should agree to a truce as hundreds of youth continue to die at both sides.

“Both sides should agree to a truce. Every day that passes, more Ukrainian and Russian youth die to gain and lose small pieces of land, with borders barely changing. This is not worth their lives,” Musk emphasised.

Last year, Musk had said that his Starlink was the only internet service left in Ukraine, and Russia was actively trying to kill it too.

“Starlink is the only comms system still working at warfront — others are all dead. Russia is actively trying to kill Starlink. To safeguard, SpaceX has diverted massive resources towards defence,” he had tweeted.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th September 2023 10:53 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button