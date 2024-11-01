Spain bars Israeli firms from 2025 defense expo over attacks on Gaza, Lebanon

Spain has barred Israeli companies from attending the 2025 International Defense and Security Exhibition (FEINDEF), which is scheduled to be held in Madrid from May 12-14, 2025.

The announcement was made by Defense Secretary Amparo Valcarce on Thursday, October 31, due to ongoing Israel’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The developments follow an incident where international delegates, including Spanish people, were attacked by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on October 28, Anadolu Agency reported.

Former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau and European Parliament member Jaume Asens were with Palestinians harvesting olives when Israeli forces fired tear gas.

On October 29, the Spanish government cancelled a contract to purchase ammunition for its Civil Guard police force from an Israeli company.

In late May, Spain was one of several nations that recognised Palestine as a state, along with Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 43,200 people and the injury of 101,820 others.