Spain denies port access to ship carrying arms from India to Israel

Spain has denied permission for an Israel-bound ship carrying arms from India to dock at its port, Transport Minister Oscar Puente said on Thursday, as per Reuters.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, disclosed that the Danish-flagged ship, Marianne Danica, sought permission to dock at the Cartagena port in Spain’s southeast on May 21.

According to the Agence France-Presse (AFP), a news agency reports, the vessel was transporting 27 tonnes of explosive material from Chennai to a port in Israel’s Haifa.

“This is the first time we have done this because it is the first time we have detected a ship carrying a shipment of arms to Israel that wants to call at a Spanish port,” Albares was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Spain has consistently criticised Israel’s war on Gaza. The country had prominently been one of the co-sponsors of the UN General Assembly resolution which called for Palestine to be granted full membership of the United Nations.