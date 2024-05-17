Spain denies port access to ship carrying arms from India to Israel

The vessel was transporting 27 tonnes of explosive material from Chennai to a port in Israel's Haifa

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 17th May 2024 5:09 pm IST
The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares
Spanish foreign minister José Manuel Albares

Spain has denied permission for an Israel-bound ship carrying arms from India to dock at its port, Transport Minister Oscar Puente said on Thursday, as per Reuters.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, disclosed that the Danish-flagged ship, Marianne Danica, sought permission to dock at the Cartagena port in Spain’s southeast on May 21.

Also Read
First lorries with aid for Gaza leave newly constructed US pier

According to the Agence France-Presse (AFP), a news agency reports, the vessel was transporting 27 tonnes of explosive material from Chennai to a port in Israel’s Haifa.

MS Education Academy

“This is the first time we have done this because it is the first time we have detected a ship carrying a shipment of arms to Israel that wants to call at a Spanish port,” Albares was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Spain has consistently criticised Israel’s war on Gaza. The country had prominently been one of the co-sponsors of the UN General Assembly resolution which called for Palestine to be granted full membership of the United Nations.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 17th May 2024 5:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button