Speaker should inaugurate New Parliament, not Prez or PM: Asad Owaisi

Hyderabad: President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurate the New Parliament Building instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or President Murmu.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Owaisi stressed that not allowing the Speaker to inaugurate the Constitutional building is a violation of the ‘Theory of Separation’.

The Theory of Separation is a doctrine of separation of powers implying each pillar of democracy – the executive, legislature and judiciary – performs separate functions and acts as separate entities.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not inaugurate this. If Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will not inaugurate the new Parliament building, then we (AIMIM) will not attend the ceremony: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/D5cYMuUGCN — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

“Parliament, also known as the Legislature, is independent of the Executive (lead by the Prime Minister) and Judiciary (led by the CJI). Hence, we are opposing the decision of PM Modi to inaugurate the New Parliament Building,” he said.

Referring to the resolution adopted by 19 opposition parties to boycott the inaugural, Owaisi said that his party was not contacted.

“According to Article 52 (1), even the President of India is a part of the Executive. Hence, their (opposition parties) claim that President Murmu should inaugurate the building is invalid,” he added.

Also Read After Mamata, Uddhav extends support to AAP in fight against Ordinance Bill

Article 52 (1) states that the executive power of the Union shall be vested with the President and shall be exercised by him/her either directly or through subordinate officers in accordance with the Constitution.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Owaisi said, “Your name will be there on the foundation stone, but we appeal you step back and let the Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurate the New Parliament Building.”