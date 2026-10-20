Special diet keeps Mysuru Dasara elephants fit for Jamboo Savari

Mysuru: As Mysuru gears up for its famous Dasara Jamboo Savari, mahouts are working meticulously to keep the participating elephants healthy, energetic and ready for the grand procession. A specially prepared diet rich in nutrients and energy is being provided to help the animals cover the nearly five-kilometre route without excessive fatigue.

The elephants are being fed a mixture of boiled rice, black gram, green gram, wheat, onions and salt. Vegetables such as carrots, beetroot and cucumber are added to the cooked mixture to provide additional nutrients. The food is prepared according to the requirements of each elephant, with portions adjusted based on its weight and physical needs.

Along with the special meal, the elephants receive generous quantities of fresh green grass and sugarcane.

Additional energy-giving preparations form another part of the menu. Kusuri, made by wrapping paddy in grass, is provided along with balls prepared using flattened rice and glucose. These preparations are intended to supplement the elephants’ regular diet and provide readily available energy during the demanding festival programme.

The feeding schedule is carefully planned. A special meal is served at around 7 pm on the evening before Jamboo Savari, followed by another batch at 6 am on the day of the procession. The morning meal is given before the elephants are decorated and prepared for the ceremonial event.

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The Dasara elephant contingent includes Prashanth, Kaveri and Roopa, among others. Available reports differ on the exact number of elephants participating, mentioning both 12 and 13. Each animal receives individual attention to ensure that its dietary needs are met.

The Forest Department is overseeing the arrangements in coordination with the mahouts. Deputy Conservator of Forests Prabhu Gowda said that the department and the mahouts were taking special care of the elephants’ health and the preparation of their food.

On the day of Jamboo Savari, the elephants will be prepared and decorated after their early-morning meal. The flower-offering ceremony is scheduled for 4.10 pm, following which the procession will move towards Bannimantap along a route of approximately five kilometres.

The grand procession is one of the central attractions of Mysuru Dasara, drawing visitors eager to witness the decorated elephants and traditional celebrations.