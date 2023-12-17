Special incentives for TSNAB personnel to keep Telangana drug free

Hyderabad: To keep the personnel working with Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) motivated, the state government will provide incentives on par with special teams like OCTOPUS and Greyhounds, including advance increments and accelerated promotion for exceptional work and showing exemplary courage.

The Telangana government is aiming to make Telangana a drug free State and the TSNAB was formed with the sole purpose of controlling drug abuse. “Our main focus would be on educational institutions, film & IT industries, bars and pub, rave parties, resorts etc.,” said Sandeep Shandilya, TSNAB director.

Anti-drug committees

The police will focus on the younger generation and form anti-drug committees in educational and cultural institutions.

All principals of schools and colleges (government and private) in the State will have to form anti-drug committees (ADCs). “This committee should have at least five members – faculty members, parents, students, non-teaching staff, NGOs, counsellors, de-addiction experts, hostel wardens and district administration officials including police,” Sandeep Shandilya said.

He further said the ADCs will hold periodic meetings about the steps taken to identify those indulging in or consumption of drugs. The teachers and guardians should be explained about the “tell tale” signs of drug abuse.

The official said the committee should conduct events like anti-drugs workshops, seminars, orientation programmes, counselling, awareness programmes, sessions encouraging peer policing among students against drugs. “It shall intimate the local police, if anyone is found or reasonably believed to be indulging in consumption or possession or sale of purchase of narcotic and psychotropic substances,” he said.

Drug test kits

Sandeep Shandilya said they will procure test kits to detect drug abuse incidents. “Shortly we will be adding field/portable drug detection kits to our armoury. We are trying to procure state-of-the-art equipment from the world leaders. We only need to just collect a swab or saliva to run the test. This equipment detects drugs in nanograms concentration,” he said.

“Everything will be evidence based – there will be no way that police can harass the innocent and no way that the high & mighty can escape the long arms of law,” he added.

The police will announce rewards for tip-offs regarding big mafia, drug traffickers and suppliers. “Handsome rewards will be announced by way of a GO and the police personnel can claim the reward. Every case will be investigated end to end,” he said.