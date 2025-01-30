Special Telangana Assembly session to approve caste census on Feb 7

The state cabinet will be meeting on February 5, after receiving the final draft of the caste census to be submitted to the cabinet sub-committee on February 2.

Telangana government to convene special assembly session on February 7 to approve caste census.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government will hold a special session of the Assembly on February 7 to approve the comprehensive socio-economic, political, caste, education, and employment census.

The cabinet sub-committee overseeing the caste census will submit a final draft on February 2, which will be discussed by the state cabinet in a meeting on February 5.

The caste census attains prominence, as the reservation for the backward classes in the local bodies is expected to be decided based on the outcome of the census. As per the preliminary information from the state government, BCs constitute 55 percent of the population in Telangana.

The state government will decide on the BC quota in local body elections based on the recommendations that will be made by the dedicated BC commission, which relies on the caste census data.

The caste census was done in 16,14,349 households from November 9, during which 87,000 enumerators were engaged for the task of taking inputs from the people with 76 questions, the answers of which were recorded in the caste census.

Based on the outcome of the caste census and its approval in the state assembly, the state government is contemplating conducting the gram panchayat elections in February.

