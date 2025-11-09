Special train from Cherlapally to Sabarimala announced

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special train services for Ayyappa devotees travelling to Sabarimala.

A special train service (Train No. 07113) will operate between Cherlapally and Kollam from November 18 to January 13, departing Cherlapally every Tuesday.

This train will pass through key stations including Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Guntakal, Tirupati, Erode, Palakkad, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, and Kayankulam before reaching its destination.

Return service from Kollam to Charlapalli

The return service (Train No. 07114) from Kollam to Cherlapally will run every Thursday from November 20 to January 15, following the same route.

Additionally, within the SCR zone, a Kakinada Town–Kottayam special train (Train No. 07109) will operate every Monday from November 17 to January 19. The return service (Train No. 07110) from Kottayam to Kakinada Town will run every Tuesday from November 18 to January 20.

Special trains will also operate between H.S. Nanded and Kollam (Train Nos. 07111/07112) during the same period, the SCR announced in a statement on Saturday.

