Speech-impaired delivery agent leaves man emotional, touches hearts

Ambala: A speech-impaired Blinkit delivery agent has won everyone’s hearts after a video of him went viral, showing him working hard despite having a disadvantage.

A content creator from Haryana posted a video on Thursday, November 20, which showed a speech-impaired delivery agent asking him for help. The heartwarming Instagram reel instantly went viral.

In the video, the agent approaches a man who is filming and asks for help locating a customer’s address. He hands over his phone and, through gestures, requests that the man speak to the customer and provide directions. With the support, the agent finished the delivery without difficulty.

The 30-second video shows the delivery partner navigating through busy streets and managing parcels, which left viewers inspired and impressed.

The person recording the video points out how we often complain about life despite possessing basic human senses. In contrast, people with disabilities, like this Blinkit delivery agent, choose to work hard and push through challenges to build their lives.

“Ek baar sochke dekhna jarur ye video dekh ke. Ki bhagwan ne hume mehnat karne ke liye kya kuch nahi diya, phir bhi hum apni kismat ko kosste hain.” (Watch this video and take a moment to reflect. God has given us so much to work hard with, yet we still complain about our fate.)

He also says, “Pehle toh iss bande kee tareef karni padegi kee bande na apni kamzori ko apni majboori nahi banaya.” (First of all, this man deserves praise for not letting his weakness become his limitation.)

The video posted by saamy_dilse143 garnered over 1 lakh likes and 4 million views, and thousands of comments, praising the man for his dedication.

The comments were highly supportive, with one person saying, “I wish Bhagwan ji inko sakthi de himmat de.” (I wish God would give this man power and strength.)

Another wrote, “Man can do anything for his family…whether he is capable or not.”