Speeding car crashes into parked vehicles near Santosh Nagar

Hyderabad: Chaos unfolded near the IS Sadan police station on Milad Road after a speeding car crashed into multiple parked vehicles on Wednesday, May 28, sparking panic among pedestrians and shopkeepers in the area.

The sudden impact damaged three motorcycles but, fortunately, caused no injuries.

The driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash. Residents alerted the police, who arrived promptly and used a JCB to remove the vehicle from the road, helping restore normal traffic flow.

Officials from the IS Sadan police station confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the driver.