Speeding car crashes into parked vehicles near Santosh Nagar

The sudden impact damaged three motorcycles but, fortunately, caused no injuries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th May 2025 8:51 pm IST
Image of the car damaged after crashing into multiple parked vehicles on Milad Road on Wednesday May 28.
Image of the car damaged after crashing into multiple parked vehicles on Milad Road on Wednesday May 28.

Hyderabad: Chaos unfolded near the IS Sadan police station on Milad Road after a speeding car crashed into multiple parked vehicles on Wednesday, May 28, sparking panic among pedestrians and shopkeepers in the area.

The sudden impact damaged three motorcycles but, fortunately, caused no injuries.

The driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash. Residents alerted the police, who arrived promptly and used a JCB to remove the vehicle from the road, helping restore normal traffic flow.

MS Creative School

Officials from the IS Sadan police station confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the driver.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th May 2025 8:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button