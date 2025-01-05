Speeding car meets accident near KBR Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A speeding car met an accident as it crashed median near KBR Park in Hyderabad early on Sunday, January 5.

The car driver was apparently racing with another vehicle. A video of the damaged car is circulating on social media.

The Banjara Hills police are yet to register a case regarding the accident. This is the latest incident of a car crashing near the KBR Park. In November 2024 a speeding Porsche car crashed into the grill of the Park in Hyderabad.

Speeding Porsche crashes into KBR Park grill

A Porsche car driven at a high speed crashed into the grill of the KBR Park, Banjara Hills Road number 14 on Friday, November 1. The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Friday. The luxury car was involved in a nasty crash, and its bonnet was severely damaged.

Following the investigation into the accident, a comedian was booked and arrested under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving.