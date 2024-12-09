SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

Chennai: A SpiceJet flight from Chennai to Kochi made an emergency return to Chennai airport due to a sudden technical glitch mid-air on Monday morning.

The flight, which departed from Chennai airport at 6:30 A.M. with 117 passengers, including crew members, encountered the issue shortly after takeoff.

The pilot promptly alerted the Chennai Airport Control Room, which instructed the flight to return for an emergency landing.

The aircraft landed safely at 7:15 A.M, and all passengers were accommodated in airport lounges.

A team of flight engineers is currently working to resolve the issue.

However, neither the airline authorities nor Chennai airport officials have provided a timeline for the resumption of operations.

When contacted, Kochi airport sources stated that they had not received any updates regarding the flight being canceled.

This incident comes amid a series of recent aviation challenges.

A few days ago, adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal led to a close call for an IndiGo Airbus A 320 at Chennai airport.

While attempting to land, the aircraft’s wheels were inches from the ground when the pilot aborted the landing and performed a go-around.

In another incident, a flight from Chennai scheduled to land in Thoothukudi was diverted to Madurai due to unforeseen issues.

After circling briefly, the aircraft made a safe emergency landing in Madurai.

All 77 passengers, including Tamil Nadu’s Public Works Minister, E.V. Velu, disembarked without incident.

Recently, an Air India Express flight from Kuwait to Chennai made an emergency return to Kuwait due to a mid-air technical snag.

The flight, carrying 154 passengers, was unable to proceed after the issue persisted.

The airline ultimately cancelled the flight, and passengers were provided accommodation in Kuwait.