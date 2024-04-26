Spiderman stunt goes wrong, two booked for various offences

Accused are identified as Aditya (20), and Anjali (19), both residents of Najafgarh.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th April 2024 12:38 pm IST
Telangana SUV kills 2 gulls on Goa beach; tourism dept seeks FIR against driver
Representative image.

New Delhi: Two youths, including a 19-year-old woman, wearing ‘Spiderman’ costumes were booked for various offences while performing stunts on the road in Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused are identified as Aditya (20), and Anjali (19), both residents of Najafgarh.

According to police, a post went viral on social media in which a person without a helmet was riding a bike without a number plate, and was doing a stunt in a spiderman costume on Urban Extension Road-II (UER II) or NH-344M in the national capital.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Meat’ thrown in UP village temple; 4 booked

“An enquiry into the matter is conducted and the riders have been booked for offences of driving without helmet, without mirror, without licence, dangerous driving and not display number plate etc,” said a senior police official.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th April 2024 12:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button