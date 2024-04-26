Spiderman stunt goes wrong, two booked for various offences

New Delhi: Two youths, including a 19-year-old woman, wearing ‘Spiderman’ costumes were booked for various offences while performing stunts on the road in Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused are identified as Aditya (20), and Anjali (19), both residents of Najafgarh.

According to police, a post went viral on social media in which a person without a helmet was riding a bike without a number plate, and was doing a stunt in a spiderman costume on Urban Extension Road-II (UER II) or NH-344M in the national capital.

“An enquiry into the matter is conducted and the riders have been booked for offences of driving without helmet, without mirror, without licence, dangerous driving and not display number plate etc,” said a senior police official.