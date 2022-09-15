Spl status for all backward states if non-BJP alliance comes to power at Centre: Nitish

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th September 2022 2:42 pm IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav during inauguration function of Chief Minister Rural Solar Street Light Scheme, at CM Secretariat in Patna, Thursday, Sept. 15,2022. (PTI Photo)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that special category status will be granted to “all the backward states” if the united opposition that he seeks to build comes to power at the Centre.

The JD(U) leader made the remark in reply to a query from journalists on the sidelines of a function here.

“If we get an opportunity to form the next government, all the backward states will be granted the special category status. There is no reason why it cannot be done,” said Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP and joined the seven-party ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button