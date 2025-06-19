Spurious cholesterol drugs worth Rs 3 lakh seized in Koti raids

Rosuvas F 20 and Rosuvas F 10 Tablets are used to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood and help prevent heart-related problems.

The image displays a picture of medicines
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials conducted raids on several dealers at Inderbagh, Koti and seized spurious drugs being sold in the market.

Acting on information, the DCA officials formed several teams, conducted raids and seized counterfeit versions of ‘Rosuvas F 20’ and ‘Rosuvas F 10’ Tablets (Rosuvastatin and Fenofibrate Tablets) circulating in the market.

According to the director general, DCA, Shahnawaz Qasim, during the raids, the officials detected counterfeit stocks at two dealers, Ganga Pharma Distributors and Sri Nandini Pharma, located in Inderbagh, Koti.

A comparison statement for the suspected batches was obtained from the original manufacturer, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., against the corresponding original batches. The manufacturer confirmed that the batches of ‘Rosuvas F 20’ and ‘Rosuvas F 10’ Tablets (Rosuvastatin and Fenofibrate Tablets) detected by the Drugs Control Administration were indeed “Counterfeit Drugs”, he said.

Counterfeit Drugs worth Rs 3 lakh were seized during the raids.

