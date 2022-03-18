SR 25K fine on Umrah, Haj companies for each overstaying pilgrim

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday announced the imposition of a fine of 25,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 5,06,201) on Haj and Umrah companies for each pilgrim who exceeds the period of stay in the Kingdom after the expiry of their visas, local media reported.

According to the Arabic daily Al-Ekhbariya channel, the penalties will be imposed on the Haj and Umrah companies because they are responsible for sending back the pilgrims before their visas expire.

The official spokesman for the Passports of Makkah, Capt. Abdul Rahman Al-Qathami, said the Hajj and Umrah service providers have a great responsibility in strictly enforcing the visa regulations in view of the resumption of the arrival of pilgrims in large numbers, following the lifting of most of the COVID-19 precautionary measures and preventive protocols.

It is reported that a large number of Hajj and Umrah companies were summoned for interrogation of which 208 companies were condemned and penalties were imposed on them.