Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Sreeleela is currently making headlines, not just for her career but also for her personal life. While the actor has been facing a series of setbacks at the box office, including her latest outing with Pawan Kalyan, all eyes remain on her next professional move. Amid this, her recent clarification about being called a “mother to three children” has gone viral.

The 24-year-old actor, known for her energetic performances and dancing skills, addressed the rumours surrounding her adopting three children. Clearing the air, Sreeleela stated that the narrative has been misrepresented. She explained that while she is connected to the children, they do not live with her, and she does not consider herself a mother in the traditional sense.

Sreeleela said, “Okay, so I’ll tell you. Sometimes, as actors, we’re given more credit than things actually require, right? And that comes with attention. I think sometimes things also blow up in a different way. I prefer to keep that aspect of my life private, as I’m not very comfortable talking about it.

“But it is not how it is portrayed outside, that’s what I can say. They don’t live with me, unfortunately, so I’m glad I’m at least able to clarify this. I keep seeing that ‘mother’ tag being associated with me, but no, motherhood is a journey I haven’t been privileged enough to experience yet. I still have a couple of years.”

She also shared that she prefers to keep this aspect of her life private.

In an earlier interaction with Galatta Plus, Sreeleela had briefly spoken about the children, revealing that they are cared for at an ashram. She visits them frequently and stays in touch, but maintains that it is not the same as raising them herself.

The actor also revealed that her association with the children began during the early phase of her career while shooting for her Kannada film Kiss (2019). During that time, she visited an ashram and chose to support the children. She adopted two differently-abled children, Guru and Shobhitha, in 2022 at the age of 21, and later welcomed a baby girl into her life in 2025.

On the professional front, Sreeleela is now reportedly shifting focus towards Bollywood. She is set to make her Hindi film debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in a romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu, expected to release in 2026. She is also said to be working on projects with Ibrahim Ali Khan, along with ventures backed by Maddock Films and Dharma Productions.