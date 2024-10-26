Sreeleela’s Bollywood journey hits setbacks as Pooja Hegde joins cast

Mumbai: Sreeleela, a fast-rising Tollywood star, has impressed fans by working with top actors like Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan. She was set to make her Bollywood debut in a big way, but her journey has faced unexpected challenges. Initially cast opposite Varun Dhawan in a new David Dhawan comedy, Sreeleela is now out of the project, with Pooja Hegde taking over the role.

Setbacks in Sreeleela’s Bollywood Journey

Sreeleela’s first Bollywood project, Mitti, which was supposed to star Sidharth Malhotra, was canceled. Reports say Sidharth left the project due to creative disagreements, and the film was already struggling to get funding. For Sreeleela, Mitti was a chance to shine, and its cancellation was disappointing for her Bollywood entry.

Pooja Hegde Replaces Sreeleela

Originally, Sreeleela was expected to debut with Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s comedy, tentatively titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. However, new reports confirm that Pooja Hegde will play the female lead instead. This film marks her first time working with Varun and also stars Mrunal Thakur. The movie reunites Varun with his father David Dhawan after previous hits like Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 and is set to release on October 2, 2025.

What’s Next for Sreeleela?

Despite the recent setbacks, Sreeleela still has a shot at Bollywood success with Diler, a sports drama with Ibrahim Ali Khan. This film could provide her with the breakthrough she needs in Hindi cinema.