SRH player Abhishek Sharma grilled for hours in model’s suicide case

Surat Police questioned IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad player Abhishek Sharma for five hours on Tuesday, March 5, in connection with a model’s alleged suicide on February 21. Abhishek Sharma, 23, was reportedly interrogated by police from 11 am until 4 pm, according to the Indian Express. They released Sharma after five hours of rigorous interrogation.

According to reports, the bodies of a 28-year-old fashion designer and a model were found hanging at the latter’s residence. The model was allegedly wearing a wire-free earphone when she died by suicide. This made the police believe that she had spoken to someone before taking her own life.

The all-rounder, who guided the Under-19 India team to an incredible triumph at the 2016 Asia Cup, was asked to participate in the police investigation after it was revealed through call and chat logs that Sharma and Singh had been communicating often for several months.

According to the reports, the preliminary investigation conducted by the police has established that they had a nearly year-long relationship. However, the SRH player had stopped answering the model’s calls for the past six months.

Furthermore, the inspector stated that up to four individuals had been questioned regarding the model’s suicide thus far. The police have not been able to establish the cause of the model’s suicide yet.