SRH vs HCA: Youth Congress demands cricket body president’s resignation

Hyderabad: Youth Congress leaders on Wednesday, April 2, staged a protest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, demanding the resignation of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jaganmohan Rao.

The Youth Congress leaders accused Rao of selling Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets in black and burnt his effigy. The protesters gathered at the main entrance of the Uppal stadium and raised slogans denouncing the attitude of Rao for demanding that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management allocate more tickets.

The Youth Congress leaders urged the Telangana government to launch an investigation against Rao regarding the sale of tickets. They alleged that Rao was acting at the behest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao. The protestors accused the HCA president of pressuring the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to gain match tickets for free.

A few protestors alleged that Rao conspired to pressure the SRH to shift the venue, which could tarnish the Congress government.

HCA vs SRH row

The Youth Congress protest comes at a time when the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) was accused of harassing the Sunrisers Hyderabad to gain IPL match tickets for free. Alleging that the association threatened for tickets, SRH threatened to shift its home venue elsewhere.

As the dispute escalated, the Telangana government ordered the vigilance department to probe the issue. The Telangana chief minister’s office (CMO) warned that if the allegations against HCA are proven correct, strict action would be taken.

Controversy began after SRH general manager, sports, Srinath TB reportedly accused of harassment by HCA officials, particularly president Jagan Mohan Rao, and threatened to find a different venue if the situation did not improve. He stated that they have been collaborating with the HCA for twelve years but have encountered increasing difficulties over the past two seasons.

According to the agreement, Sunrisers Hyderabad allocates 10 percent (3,900) of complimentary tickets to the HCA, which includes access to a corporate box with a capacity of 50 seats.

However, this year, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) claimed that the box could only accommodate 30 people and demanded an additional 20 tickets from another box, which SRH found unreasonable.

HCA refutes claim

Responding to reports of alleged harassment, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) stated that it had not received any official emails from SRH management. It also refuted the claims. The body alleged that it was a malicious campaign by certain individuals to tarnish the reputation of HCA-SRH.

HCA, SRH resolve issues

The HCA and SRH officials, on Tuesday, April 1, resolved issues related to IPL match tickets and agreed that the allocation of 3,900 complimentary passes to HCA would remain unchanged.

In a meeting at the Uppal Stadium, discussions were primarily centered on the allocation of complimentary passes to various stakeholders.

SRH, in their proposal, advocated for strict adherence to the tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The agreement stipulates that 10 percent of the total stadium capacity across all sections should be allocated in a transparent and structured manner.

On the other hand, the HCA proposed maintaining the status quo with regard to the existing pass allocation system, which has been followed for years without issue. The proposal from HCA was to retain the current allocation of passes within each category, a practice that has traditionally been in place and followed as part of a long-standing system at the Uppal Stadium.

In response to SRH’s concerns, HCA reassured the franchise that they would continue to honour the previously agreed-upon arrangements and maintain the integrity of the pass distribution system.