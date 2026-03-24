SRH vs RCB match tickets to go live today as IPL 2026 set to begin

Hyderabad: The tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scheduled to be played on March 28, to go live on Tuesday, March 24.

The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to buy ticket?

Tickets for all RCB home matches, including the RCB vs SRH clash, will be available only through the official RCB website and mobile app.

The franchise has advised fans not to trust any other websites claiming to sell tickets.

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Metro ride for fans with tickets for IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB match

Fans who have match tickets can use the metro for free on match day.

It may be noted that the digital ticket will include important information such as entry gate, inner gate, stand, row, and seat number. The QR code for entry will be visible only a few hours before the stadium gates open.

Fans must check the entry and exit gates mentioned on their tickets to avoid any confusion.

Entry for spectators will be allowed only from Cubbon Road, Link Road, and MG Road. Entry from Queens Road will not be permitted except for certain Pavilion stands.

How to book online?

Step 1: Visit the official website or open the RCB app

Step 2: Select the RCB vs SRH match

Step 3: Choose your preferred seats and number of tickets

Step 4: Book parking in advance if required at locations like Garuda Mall, St Joseph’s Indian High School, St Joseph’s Boys High School, and Freedom Park

Step 5: Complete the payment to receive your e-ticket

Step 6: On match day, scan the QR code for entry and use the free metro ride by scanning the ticket at metro stations near Cubbon Park or MG Road

For SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 tickets, fans must consider early booking as the match is scheduled for this Saturday.