Sri Ramnavami celebrated with fervour across Telangana

Hyderabad: Sri Ramnavami was celebrated with devotion and fervour across Telangana on Friday, with devotees thronging temples to offer special prayers.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented silk clothes and ‘mutyala talambralu’ (pearls and other sacred offerings), as per tradition, during the celestial wedding ceremony of the presiding deity at the renowned Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam.

Sita Rama Kalyanam celebrations on #SriRamaNavami at the 350-years old Lord Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple on a grand scale, in #Bhadrachalam . Thousands of Devotees participated.#Telangana CM #RevanthReddy presented Pattu Vastralu for Sita Rama Kalyanam on #RamaNavami .… pic.twitter.com/a1b4kGctqQ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 27, 2026

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers, also attended the worship at Bhadrachalam, often hailed as the “Ayodhya of the South.”

On the occasion, the chief minister performed a ‘bhumi puja’ (foundation-laying ceremony) for the first phase of development works being undertaken by the state government at the temple, at an estimated cost of Rs 351 crore.

According to a press release, the proposed works include the development of ghats along the Godavari river at Rs 75 crore, expansion of the temple and creation of infrastructure facilities with an outlay of Rs 180 crore, and improvement of the temple premises at Rs 96 crore.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy attended Ram Navami celebrations at Timmapur near here.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar took part in the Sitarama Kalyanam (celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita) at the Maha Shakti Temple in his Lok Sabha constituency, Karimnagar.

Live : Sri SeethaRama Kalyana Mahotsavam at Sri Mahashakthi Devalayam https://t.co/9JDdlqVhK9 — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) March 27, 2026

Additionally, ‘Shobha Yatras’ (grand processions) were held in Hyderabad and several other cities and towns across the state.