Sridhar Babu urges CSR support for families affected by rains in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday, October 31, urged firms to support families affected due to rains in Telangana as part of corporate social responsibility.

The minister’s appeals come at a time when Cyclone Montha hit several regions in Telangana in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. He stressed the urgent requirement of essential supplies, medicines, and medical assistance for people and farmers whose livelihoods have been severely impacted.

Sridhar Babu stated that the Telangana government is executing relief measures and called for additional assistance from private and corporate entities would hasten recovery efforts and help families rebuild their lives with dignity.

As of October 31, six people have died in Telangana due to the cyclonic storm. A husband and wife were washed away while trying to cross an overflowing stream on a two-wheeler in Siddipet district. Their bodies were discovered on Friday, police said.

In another incident, a woman died after being swept away in floodwaters in Jangaon district, a biker in Suryapet district was killed when a roadside tree uprooted and fell on him and an elderly woman died after a wall collapsed in Mahabubabad district. In another instance, a bedridden senior citizen died when floodwater entered his house in Warangal.

There were more incidents in which people went missing after being swept away in floodwaters.

Heavy rains on October 29 led to waterlogging of roads and inundation of low-lying areas at several places in Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda and Siddipet districts.

With inputs from PTI