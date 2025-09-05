Sridhar Babu urges Gulf entrepreneurs, NRIs to invest in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, D. Sridhar Babu, on Friday, September 5, extended an invitation to Gulf-based entrepreneurs and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to invest in ‘Rising Telangana’.

Attending the South Indian Business Achievers Awards (SIBA), held as part of the South Indian International Weekend in Dubai, the Minister highlighted Telangana as a national leader in industrial development and called on global entrepreneurs to collaborate with with the state.

“Telangana today is among India’s fastest-growing states, contributing over 5 percent to the national GDP despite its smaller size. With a GSDP growth rate of 8.2 percent in the financial year 2024–25 and investments worth Rs 3.28 lakh crore across life sciences, EVs, aerospace, AI, logistics and renewable energy, our state is proving to be a preferred global destination for industries.” the minister stated.

Also Read Telangana to deliver AI services to one crore citizens: Sridhar Babu

He further stated that UAE investors have already committed more than Rs 2,000 crore to Telangana and said that the state does not view investors as just business partners but as stakeholders in its development journey.

Urging global entrepreneurs, the minister assured that Telangana would extend all necessary support to facilitate investments in the region.